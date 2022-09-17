DOOR (DOOR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $13,101.00

DOOR (DOOR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. During the last week, DOOR has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One DOOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges. DOOR has a market cap of $22.03 million and $13,101.00 worth of DOOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.47 or 0.03214122 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822997 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DOOR Profile

DOOR’s genesis date was June 28th, 2021. DOOR’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 764,353,097 coins. The Reddit community for DOOR is https://reddit.com/r/DoorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DOOR’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. DOOR’s official website is doorcoin.org.

Buying and Selling DOOR

According to CryptoCompare, “DOOR rewards consumers every time they opt-in to request a home service professional via DOOR. Whether the user needs an electrician, plumber or real estate agent – DOOR pays them.Consumers register their property onto the network and provide information that would be valuable to advertisers including intentions to sell their property, repair or remodel their property or purchase other home services. Once the data is updated by the owner, advertisers are able to access the data using DOOR Coin. The DOOR Coin is the payment for the use of data and transferred to the Consumers.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DOOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

