Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Director Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 52,000 Shares of Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $781,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,563,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $664,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $591,600.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $1,172,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 65,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $989,950.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $575,750.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

NYSE:LPG opened at $13.96 on Friday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $563.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. The company had revenue of $76.82 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 199.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

