Dovu Trading Down 14.5% This Week (DOV)

Dovu (DOV) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Dovu has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $1,288.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dovu has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Dovu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.94 or 0.02036405 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00102723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00826329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Dovu’s launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 956,157,114 coins. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

