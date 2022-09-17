Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOCS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Doximity Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.95. Doximity has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $101.49.

Institutional Trading of Doximity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $90.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 million. Doximity had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 17.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Doximity by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,170,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,737,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Doximity by 559.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after buying an additional 2,276,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the first quarter valued at about $115,584,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

