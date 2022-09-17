Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Short Interest Up 114.7% in August

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the August 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Dragon Victory International Price Performance

LYL opened at $0.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dragon Victory International has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

About Dragon Victory International

(Get Rating)

Dragon Victory International Limited engages in the supply chain management platform services business in the People's Republic of China. It also offers customized cryptocurrency derivative products. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

