DragonVein Trading Up 10% Over Last 7 Days (DVC)

DragonVein (DVC) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $66,556.00 and approximately $18,256.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DragonVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “As a unified currency of the Dragon Vein, DVC can be used to trade, rent and purchase content within the ecosystems, as well as customize your favorite content. DVC can be used to complete the distribution and promotion of VR content, intellectual property trading, intellectual property ownership confirmation, equipment trading, etc.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

