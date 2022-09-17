Drops Ownership Power Achieves Market Capitalization of $172,496.23 (DOP)

Drops Ownership Power (DOP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Drops Ownership Power has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One Drops Ownership Power coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000729 BTC on major exchanges. Drops Ownership Power has a market cap of $172,496.23 and approximately $325,776.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $646.02 or 0.03209959 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102956 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004969 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00822616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Drops Ownership Power Profile

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft.

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drops Ownership Power directly using U.S. dollars.

