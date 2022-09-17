Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Down 13.9% This Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $899,929.49 and approximately $14,412.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,822.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004918 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00057840 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012665 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00065283 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00077766 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Profile

DUCK is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

