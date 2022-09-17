Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Insider Andy Harrison Buys 33,206 Shares of Stock

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) insider Andy Harrison bought 33,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 748 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of £248,380.88 ($300,121.89).

Dunelm Group Price Performance

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 782.50 ($9.46) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 783.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 899.09. Dunelm Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 659.50 ($7.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,557.73 ($18.82). The company has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,179.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57.

Get Dunelm Group alerts:

Dunelm Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a GBX 26 ($0.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is 47.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Dunelm Group

Several research firms recently weighed in on DNLM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,400 ($16.92) to GBX 950 ($11.48) in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,130 ($13.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,218 ($14.72).

(Get Rating)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.