Dusk Network One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.28 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (DUSK) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dusk Network has a market cap of $51.06 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,078,542 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is dusk.network. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

