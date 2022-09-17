e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Kory Marchisotto Sells 57,550 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 57,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $2,300,273.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ELF stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 1.59. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $40.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.42 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $744,000. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 32.3% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

