e-Money (NGM) Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days

e-Money (NGM) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, e-Money has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001163 BTC on major exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $4.62 million and approximately $36,607.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91% against the dollar and now trades at $400.79 or 0.01992160 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102970 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822790 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
e-Money Profile
e-Money’s launch date was March 25th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for e-Money is e-money.com.
Buying and Selling e-Money
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.