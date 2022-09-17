E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) & Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) Critical Contrast

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) and Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

E2open Parent has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for E2open Parent and Moxian (BVI), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 0 3 0 3.00 Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

E2open Parent presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 87.94%. Given E2open Parent’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Moxian (BVI).

This table compares E2open Parent and Moxian (BVI)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $425.56 million 4.99 -$165.78 million ($0.15) -47.00 Moxian (BVI) $220,000.00 96.89 -$2.74 million ($0.13) -8.38

Moxian (BVI) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent. E2open Parent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moxian (BVI), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and Moxian (BVI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -6.71% 1.75% 1.11% Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of E2open Parent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Moxian (BVI) beats E2open Parent on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. It serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Moxian (BVI)

Moxian (BVI) Inc provides internet media marketing and bitcoin mining services. The company operates an online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium-sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. Moxian (BVI) Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

