EarnX (EARNX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $46.39 Million

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last seven days, EarnX has traded 360,260.9% higher against the US dollar. EarnX has a market cap of $5.79 billion and approximately $46.39 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarnX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $602.51 or 0.03002440 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00102941 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00825193 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
EarnX Coin Profile
EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
EarnX Coin Trading
