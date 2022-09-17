East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Rating Reiterated by Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Haywood Securities currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.
East Side Games Group Price Performance
EAGR stock opened at C$1.88 on Wednesday. East Side Games Group has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$4.27.
East Side Games Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for East Side Games Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Side Games Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.