Eastman Chemical Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $11.33 Per Share (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $11.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eastman Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $9.56 per share.

EMN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $79.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $77.74 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.14 and its 200 day moving average is $100.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,900,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1,931.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 530,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after purchasing an additional 504,364 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,768,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $36,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

