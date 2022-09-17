Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 587,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 61,125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 84.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 177,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth $857,000.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFL opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.76. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $9.58.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

(Get Rating)

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.