eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stake Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 177,712 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in eBay by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in eBay by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on eBay from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $42.00 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

