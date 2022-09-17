ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Up 112.5% in August

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the August 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance

Shares of ECTM opened at $2.85 on Friday. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.20.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 86.66% and a return on equity of 53.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Increases Dividend

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.176 dividend. This is a boost from ECA Marcellus Trust I’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.8%. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

