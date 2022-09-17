ECOMI (OMI) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

ECOMI (OMI) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. ECOMI has a total market cap of $357.19 million and $509,518.00 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ECOMI has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One ECOMI coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ECOMI alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.43 or 0.02034737 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00102760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002400 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ECOMI Profile

ECOMI (OMI) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 coins and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ECOMI is www.ecomi.com.

Buying and Selling ECOMI

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOMI is a technology company based in Singapore and it offers a one-stop-shop for digital collectibles through the ECOMI Collect app bringing pop culture and entertainment into the 21st century.The Collect app allows users to experience true ownership of premium digital collectibles. Through the app marketplace, users can obtain common, rare, or one-of-a-kind digital collectibles, share these across the social network service, and exchange them with the Collect community, all from the palm of their hand.ECOMI sees digital collectibles as a new asset class that offers intellectual property owners the opportunity for new revenue streams in the digital landscape. Digital streaming, gaming, and in-app purchasing have become a multibillion-dollar market and the next to join this digital trend is the pop culture and collectibles industry.ECOMI also offers two cold storage solutions- The Secure Wallet, available now, is the world's only true cold storage wallet. Currently stores BTC, LTC, ETH, XRP, BCH, GoChain, OMI, ERC20 tokens, ERC721 NFT's (digital collectibles).To be released Q4 2019- the ECOMI Collect Digital Wallet. A similar device however it is designed solely for NFTs and the OMI token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.