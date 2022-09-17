ECOSC Hits Market Cap of $1,722.64 (ECU)

ECOSC (ECU) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. One ECOSC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ECOSC has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. ECOSC has a total market cap of $1,722.64 and approximately $3.00 worth of ECOSC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 359.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,165.94 or 1.01224467 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00101704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00831537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ECOSC Coin Profile

ECOSC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 861,265 coins. The official website for ECOSC is www.ecosc.io. ECOSC’s official Twitter account is @IoEcosc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ECOSC’s official message board is medium.com/@ecosc.

ECOSC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment.”

According to CryptoCompare, "ECOSC is a platform designed for trustworthy, transparent, and fastest activities of blockchain payment."

