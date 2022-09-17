Edge Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.16 Million (EDGE)

Edge (EDGE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Edge has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $11,309.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edge has traded up 30.3% against the dollar. One Edge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.69 or 0.02028576 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00102746 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005001 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00827768 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Edge
Edge was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,000,000 coins. The official message board for Edge is medium.com/dadi. Edge’s official website is edge.network/en. Edge’s official Twitter account is @edgenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Edge Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.
