Edgeless (EDG) Price Down 23.8% Over Last Week

Edgeless (EDG) traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $3.09 million and approximately $254.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 90.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.51 or 0.03002440 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00102941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00825193 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless was first traded on October 14th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io.

Edgeless Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

