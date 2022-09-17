Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Director Peter A. Thompson Buys 484,496 Shares

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) Director Peter A. Thompson bought 484,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,981,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,293,744.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $9.58 on Friday. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $477.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of -0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $98,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

