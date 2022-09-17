EDUCare 24 Hour Volume Hits $6,449.00 (EKT)

EDUCare (EKT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One EDUCare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a total market cap of $85,500.92 and $6,449.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io.

Buying and Selling EDUCare

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain.”

