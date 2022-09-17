EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I Initiates Coverage on Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I initiated coverage on shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tennant from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Tennant stock opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.65 and its 200-day moving average is $66.66. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.65 million. Tennant had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $176,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,630.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tennant news, Director Carol S. Eicher sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $108,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total transaction of $176,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,630.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

