Egretia (EGT) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

Egretia (EGT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Egretia has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $17,709.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egretia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $602.51 or 0.03002440 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00102941 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00825193 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 coins. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Egretia is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io.

Buying and Selling Egretia

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate.EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

