Einsteinium (EMC2) Achieves Market Cap of $2.08 Million

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $32,377.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00288766 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001099 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002463 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00026697 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,846,025 coins. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

