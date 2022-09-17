Electrum Dark Price Reaches $0.0251 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (ELD) traded up 250% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $97,706.93 and $4,147.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 1,537.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.6% against the dollar and now trades at $647.14 or 0.03219692 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00102705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00824485 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com.

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

