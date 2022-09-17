Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, an increase of 107.8% from the August 15th total of 59,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELROF. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.63) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC downgraded Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Elior Group from €3.00 ($3.06) to €2.50 ($2.55) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Elior Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elior Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.27.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ELROF opened at $2.85 on Friday. Elior Group has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $2.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47.

Elior Group Company Profile

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.