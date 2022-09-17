Elk Finance (ELK) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Elk Finance (ELK) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Elk Finance has a total market cap of $423,014.75 and approximately $60,017.00 worth of Elk Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elk Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001128 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Elk Finance has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elk Finance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.16 or 0.02514915 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00102709 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00828348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Elk Finance

Elk Finance’s total supply is 4,242,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,874,303 coins. Elk Finance’s official Twitter account is @elk_finance.

Elk Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elk Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elk Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elk Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elk Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elk Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.