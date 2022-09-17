Elysian Tops One Day Trading Volume of $192,893.00 (ELS)

Elysian (ELS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. Elysian has a total market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $192,893.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can now be bought for $0.0110 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elysian has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

