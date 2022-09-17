Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EBS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 250.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Price Performance

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Emergent BioSolutions’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

