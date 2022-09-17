Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$870.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Endeavour Mining Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of EDV opened at C$25.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$23.70 and a 1 year high of C$35.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.06. The firm has a market cap of C$6.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.19.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

Endeavour Mining ( TSE:EDV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$803.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is a positive change from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

