Enecuum Hits Market Capitalization of $3.13 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (ENQ) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. Enecuum has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $259,085.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Enecuum has traded 45.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enecuum alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.79 or 0.01992160 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00102970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00822790 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Enecuum

Enecuum launched on June 21st, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 202,834,038 coins. The official website for Enecuum is enecuum.com. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain.

Enecuum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining.The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enecuum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enecuum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.