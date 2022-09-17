Energi (NRG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $147,545.00

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $147,545.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000881 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00092539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00079474 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00021845 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00031217 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007979 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000281 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 56,340,472 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

