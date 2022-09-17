Enjin Coin Market Cap Tops $506.38 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002542 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $506.38 million and approximately $39.13 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 359.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,165.94 or 1.01224467 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00101704 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002407 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00831537 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Enjin Coin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Enjin Coin Coin Trading
