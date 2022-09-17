Enterprise Bank & Trust Co Buys 12,151 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 5.5% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 249,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 57,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 128.4% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 18,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,776,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,492,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,528 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $90.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.94. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $86.63 and a 52 week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

