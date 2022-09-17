EpiK Protocol (EPK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $194,520.00

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $194,520.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. The official website for EpiK Protocol is www.epik-protocol.io. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EpiK Protocol envisions building a decentralized KG using blockchain technology to expand the horizons of today's AI technology, tapping on the decentralized storage technology which originated from Filecoin, uniquely designed Token Economy which ensures fair incentives, Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO ) to ensure trusted governance, and Decentralized Financial Technology (DeFi) for reliable financial capabilities. Thus, creating a trusted, multi-party collaboration platform where all trusted contributors are rewarded fairly.”

