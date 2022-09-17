Epiq Partners LLC Purchases 320 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.9% of Epiq Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

