EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Stock Price Down 10%

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.84 and last traded at $4.84. Approximately 45,638 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,836,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EQRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62.

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQRx by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in EQRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in EQRx by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in EQRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

