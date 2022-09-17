Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) CEO Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,116.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 11th, Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00.

Equitable Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EQH opened at $29.22 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Equitable by 8,054.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Read More

