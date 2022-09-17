Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Casey’s General Stores, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $9.94 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $214.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $223.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.22%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

