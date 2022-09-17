Eska Price Hits $0.0106 on Top Exchanges (ESK)

Eska (ESK) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Eska coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Eska has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Eska has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 95.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.16 or 0.02514915 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00102709 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002411 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,007.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
Eska Coin Profile
ESK is a coin. The official website for Eska is eskacoin.com. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Eska
Receive News & Updates for Eska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eska and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.