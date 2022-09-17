ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) Trading Down 5%

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating) dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 41 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF Stock Down 5.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 16.80% of ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

