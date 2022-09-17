ETHA Lend 1-Day Volume Tops $542,594.00 (ETHA)

ETHA Lend (ETHA) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 17th. One ETHA Lend coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHA Lend has a market cap of $143,840.17 and $542,594.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHA Lend alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 348.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,239.17 or 1.01534543 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00102290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005017 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00830373 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ETHA Lend

ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ETHA Lend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHA Lend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHA Lend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHA Lend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHA Lend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHA Lend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.