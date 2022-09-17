Ethereum Classic Trading Down 13.4% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $34.38 or 0.00170823 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $4.71 billion and $631.09 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,125.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00024748 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00286328 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00734721 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00607167 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000975 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00260563 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,918,211 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is www.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.