Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Hits $6.16

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $82.74 million and $24.07 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for about $6.16 or 0.00013055 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,440,180 coins. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

