Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $38,738.00

Etherparty (FUEL) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Etherparty has a market cap of $287,725.21 and $38,738.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,082.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012501 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00065080 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004980 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00078245 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Etherparty Coin Profile

Etherparty (FUEL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Etherparty Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

