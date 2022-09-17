ETNA Network (ETNA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,683.00

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. ETNA Network has a market capitalization of $254,505.65 and $13,683.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETNA Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ETNA Network has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ETNA Network Coin Profile

ETNA Network was first traded on March 18th, 2021. ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ETNA Network is etna.network/home.

ETNA Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi.ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism.”

